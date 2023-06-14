WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — WBOY is partnering with the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties for its annual Founder‘s Day of Caring to raise money to help United Way’s partner agencies.

One of those agencies is the Doddridge County Family Resource Network, an organization that helps better the community by providing opportunities and resources to local families and children.

Laura Dye, Executive Director of the FRN, said that the funds given from the United Way have been used to help the organization provide amenities to the public.

“Luckily United Way secured those funds for us, and we’re able to operate a chapter local here where residence would’ve had to drive, you know, 60 miles or more to be able to get these services,” said Dye.

In January 2020, a Doddridge County chapter of the statewide Gabriel Project—which services families with children three years old and younger—was created and is now just one of the programs that the Family Resource Networks provides.

“We provide safe car seats, cribs, pack-n-plays, and we also supplement diapers and wipes,” Dye said. “The funds that we receive from United Way, purchases those items for us to then pass onto the families.”

The FRN creates ongoing activities, programs and fully stocked pantries year-round for those in need.

“We do have a ‘life basics’ pantry, so people can stop by at our office,” Crystal Gagnon, Assistant Director said. “We have shampoo, hairbrushes, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, hygiene items, and then they can just stop in. We can do a care pack for them, and that’s available to everyone in the community who is in need.”

The Doddridge FRN also created a Blessing Box at the new community resource area in West Union next to the walk bridge. People from the area can donate or pick up food items, and anyone can volunteer.