STONEWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — For most individuals the average workday is dreaded, but at WorkAble Industries, employees are more than happy to clock in.

Located in Stonewood, WorkAble Industries is a non-profit agency that provides employment to adults with disabilities. The facility offers a variety of different services for their employees to get involved with including a wood shop where kindling wood and both tomato and survey stakes are made.

WorkAble Industries employees are not only appeased with a variety of task options, but the overall atmosphere in having a job that welcomes them with open arms. 12 News spoke with Meredith Sheivert, Operations Manager at WorkAble Industries on the overall morale of its employees.

“Our participants that work here are extremely happy every single day of their lives, and they look forward to coming to work and most of us either complain or are grumpy, and I think we take a lot of things for granted. But they get so upset when there’s like a day off or they can’t come to work, they’re sick. They are the most dedicated and loyal people I’ve ever worked with.”

The Beehive Cafe is an in-house restaurant at WorkAble Industries that serves boxed lunch options of sandwiches, salads and wraps. This restaurant is not only open to employees but the public as well as they offer catering, delivery, and pickup Monday through Friday from 9:00 am till 2:00 p.m.

Screen printing shirts and document destruction are also featured within WorkAble Industries, alongside contracted janitorial and landscaping positions in locations like Clarksburg, Buckhannon, and Charleston too.

For the employees of WorkAble Industries, having a purpose in the workplace is fulfilling in itself, yet WorkAble industries want to encourage other employers to be more inclusive as the feeling of fulfillment is contagious.

“They don’t get a lot of chances, there’s a stigma when you hear someone with a disability or if, you know, they need extra help they don’t want to deal with it,” said Sheivert, “for employers I think you would get such a special, diverse population of people. It’s not cookie cutter and it shouldn’t be like that.”

WorkAble Industries is one of the organizations that is funded by the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties and benefit from WBOY’s Founder’s Day of Caring this year.

If you or someone you know would like to get involved with WorkAble Industries, its hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m. Sheivert encourages in-person visits so you’re able to tour the facility, but if you can’t make it in, more information can be found on its website.