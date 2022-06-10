CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties help fund their partner agency, Harrison County YMCA to provide after school programs, swim lessons, and youth activities for children who may not have the financial means necessary.

YMCA LOGO (WBOY image)

“United Way funds help assist those families whether it is 100% or whatever percentage under a hundred to be able to participate, stress free from finances,” said Harrison County YMCA CEO Benton Walker.

YMCA POOL (WBOY image)

The YMCA is open to all and aims to create spaces where you can be, belong, and become, bringing people of any background or financial state the opportunity to soar. The United Way assists by covering some of the costs that some may struggle with when enrolling in programs such as summer day camps, swim lessons, after-school services, and youth activities.

After-school program (WBOY image)

“When you don’t have access to certain things as youth, it can be detrimental for the kid’s future,” Walker said. “So being able to have access and being able to do things that may spark your interest can keep you away from things like paths you don’t want your kids to go down. It provides outlets for the youth in the community.”

Aquatic Center (WBOY image)

If anyone knows any children or youth in the community that could benefit from these programs or are interested in learning more, they can find more information here.