CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties provides funding for 18 local non-profit organizations. The Literacy Volunteers of Harrison County (LVHC) can be found at 445 West Main Street in Clarksburg, in the Harrison County Board of Education building. Along with the LVHC, other non-profit organizations partnered with United Way can be found there.

The LVHC provides a free tutoring service to everyone, including basic education skills.

“We do help people learn how to read, whether its children or adults,” said Melissa Sinisi, Literacy Volunteers Of Harrison County Executive Director.

LVHC can do more than teaching someone how to read, they offer tutoring for many different subjects. Students are matched with tutors who are most compatible for them.

“I do tutor math, we tutor reading, and English, writing, vocabulary, whatever the student has trouble with, we tutor,” said Sinisi.

The United Way provides around 85 percent of the funding for the LVHC. The funding helps purchase supplies to prepare people for their GED, SAT, ACT, drivers license, and the U.S. Citizenship Test, among other things.

“Without the united way, we couldn’t do what we do here, they provide most of our funding, and they’re very important to us,” said Sinisi.

Training is available for people who would like to donate their time, and help with tutoring. You can visit the LVHC Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Harrison County Board of Education building in room 206E, or you can check them out from home on their YouTube page.