CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Each year, Nexstar Media Group, the parent company of WBOY, sets aside a day to give back to the community called Founder’s Day of Caring. This year, WBOY partnered with the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties and Clarksburg Community Action to help them with a community clean-up project for their own Day of Action.

Some WBOY employees helped by disposing of trash along West Pike Street, and others helped serve lunch to the volunteers. The volunteers managed to fill a truck bed with the amount of garbage collected.





Founder’s Day of Caring is an annual event where company employees donate their time to help benefit the communities they serve. News stations across the country will be performing different community service acts as part of the annual event.

United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties is a nonprofit organization. Its mission is to improve the lives of residents by rallying the caring power of the communities and working for the greater good. Its objective is to fund the most effective and efficient agencies and programs that positively impact its three pillars of focus: Health, education and financial stability.

Learn more about United Way’s partner agencies and how you can support them at this link.