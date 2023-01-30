CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Kelly Miller Community Center in Clarksburg held its third annual Harrison County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Saturday.

The event celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. King and remembered his work to advance social justice through law reform.

This event featured several guest speakers, including Stormtracker 12 Meteorologist Khalil Mclver. It also shared an interactive art exhibit.

“We have people of all nations here to celebrate with us and I think it is a blessing and an honor, let’s learn together, let’s strive together in love and let’s press forward with the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King that stems beyond ‘I Have a Dream’ it’s time to move past dreaming and make those dreams a reality,” Franklin Hairston said.

Additionally, author Joann James read an excerpt from her book titled “Seeds for Enlightenment 101.”

The event was presented by the Harrison County NAACP and the Black Heritage Festival.