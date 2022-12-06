CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Cold shelters in Morgantown opened at the beginning of the month, but there are options for people who need to get out of the cold across West Virginia.
The WV Coalition to End Homelessness shared the following list of warming shelter options:
Monongalia County
- Hazel’s House of Hope, 20 Scott Ave., Morgantown – Open 24/7 from Dec. 2 to March 31
- Friendship House, 231 Walnut St., Morgantown – Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Harrison County
- First United Methodist Church, 117 N Second St., Clarksburg – Open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Marion County
- Scott Place Night Shelter, 215 Scott Place, Fairmont – Open from 9:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Fairmont Union Mission Shelter, 107 Jefferson St., Fairmont – Open from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Across the state
- Beckley Community United Methodist Church, 217 S. Herbert St., Beckley – Open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. when the temperature is at or below 15 degrees
- Jefferson County Cold Weather Shelter, 238 W. Washington St., Charles Town – Open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. but you need to be at the location before 6 p.m. for transportation to the shelter
- Morgan County Homeless Coalition Hope House, 47 Union St., Berkeley Springs – Open from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. but completes intakes from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at this location