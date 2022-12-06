CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Cold shelters in Morgantown opened at the beginning of the month, but there are options for people who need to get out of the cold across West Virginia.

The WV Coalition to End Homelessness shared the following list of warming shelter options:

Monongalia County

Hazel’s House of Hope, 20 Scott Ave., Morgantown – Open 24/7 from Dec. 2 to March 31

Friendship House, 231 Walnut St., Morgantown – Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harrison County

First United Methodist Church, 117 N Second St., Clarksburg – Open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Marion County

Scott Place Night Shelter, 215 Scott Place, Fairmont – Open from 9:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Fairmont Union Mission Shelter, 107 Jefferson St., Fairmont – Open from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Across the state