MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. (WBOY) — As we get ready for the WBOY Founder’s Day of Caring Friday, we focus attention on another one of the 18 partners at the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties that they really can’t say “neigh” to.

Stars and Strides provides a therapeutic environment to help individuals overcome emotional, physical, cognitive, and social challenges through one specific thing – HORSES.

Students learning from the Stars and Strides volunteers

“The other thing that was really important to me was reaching out to specially at-risk youth and I wanted to incorporate helping people with my love for horses,” said Stars and Strides Therapeutic Equine Center Executive Director Rebecca Flanagan.





With the help of the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties, the nonprofit organization is able to maintain a fully-functional horse farm to help provide services to kids of all ages to be able to overcome obstacles ahead.

Because of the programs offered here, people with physical and cognitive disabilities are making strides beyond what they thought they could achieve.

Those programs include riding lessons, partnerships with social workers and speech pathologists, and teachers to support and grow the minds and bodies of anyone who wants to ride…and learn at the same time.

“No matter what you’re good at, no matter what you like – as long as you like horses, we’ll welcome you into our community, our home,” explained Stars and Strides Riding Program Director Maggie Sherry.

Their home in Meadowbrook is always looking for horse-loving volunteers to help spread their mission of helping and serving the people of Wild and Wonderful West Virginia.