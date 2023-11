CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Christmas parades in north central West Virginia start the Friday after Thanksgiving. Here’s a full list of parades happened in the area in 2023.

Weston Christmas Parade – Friday, Nov. 24 from 5-8 p.m.

– Friday, Nov. 24 from 5-8 p.m. Harrisville Christmas Parade – Saturday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. on Main Street

– Saturday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. on Main Street Clarksburg Winterfest Parade – Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

– Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. Elkins Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting – Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

– Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. Buckhannon Fire Department Annual Christmas Parade – Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

– Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. Philippi Christmas Parade – Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

– Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. Terra Alta Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting – Friday, Dec. 1

– Friday, Dec. 1 Bridgeport Christmas Parade – Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. on Main Street

– Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. on Main Street Barrackville Christmas Parade – Saturday, Dec. 2

– Saturday, Dec. 2 Tunnelton Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting – Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

– Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. White Hall Christmas Parade – Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

– Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Morgantown Christmas Parade – Monday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

– Monday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. Salem Christmas Parade– Friday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. (Salem City Hall to Salem Depot Park)

This list includes parades in Barbour, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Upshur and Webster counties in West Virginia and will be updated are more parade dates are announced/confirmed.

Know of a parade that we missed? Let us know by sending an email to news@wboy.com.