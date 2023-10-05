CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you live in north central West Virginia and are looking for trick-or-treat dates or trunk-or-treat options, you’ve come to the right place.

Harrison County

Trick-or-Treat

Clarksburg – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Nutter Fort – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.

Shinnston – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

County-wide – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat

Young Progressive Women’s Association First Friday Trunk or Treat – Friday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. in Jackson Square lower lot

Bridgeport Public Library Trunk or Treat – Saturday, Oct. 14 from 3-6 p.m. at 1200 Johnson Ave. in Bridgeport

City Parks of Clarksburg Trunk or Treat – Saturday, Oct. 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Clarksburg Amphitheater, first 200 kids receive free gift bag

Anmoore Fire Department Trunk or Treat – Saturday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. (Pending interest)

Monongalia County

Trick or Treat

Morgantown – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Granville – Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Halloween Festival at Granville Park from 6:30-8 p.m.

Suncrest Town Centre Trick or Treat – Friday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat

Marion County

Taylor County

Trick-or-Treat

Grafton – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Lewis County

Trick-or-Treat

Weston – Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Lewis County – Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Jane Lew – Friday, Oct. 27 from 6-7 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat

Robert L. Bland Middle School Field – Saturday, Oct. 28 around 6:30 p.m. (following Weston trick-or-treat)

Upshur County

Trunk-or-Treat

Buck’s Trunk or Treat – Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 6-8 p.m. at Buck’s Diner, 10102 Route 20 South Road in French Creek

Randolph County

Barbour County

Tucker County

Webster County

Doddridge County

Ritchie County

Gilmer County

Preston County

Trick-or-Treat

Hovatter’s Zoo Boo at the Zoo! (Adult tickets – $13.99, age 3-12 child tickets – $11.99) – Oct. 13 from 2-6 p.m., Oct. 14 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Oct. 15 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

More trick-or-treat times will be added to this list as they become available. If you know of a trick- or trunk-or-treat that we don’t have listed, please send information to news@wboy.com.