CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you live in north central West Virginia and are looking for trick-or-treat dates or trunk-or-treat options, you’ve come to the right place.

Harrison County

Trick-or-Treat

  • Clarksburg – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Nutter Fort – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.
  • Shinnston – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • County-wide – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat

  • Young Progressive Women’s Association First Friday Trunk or Treat – Friday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. in Jackson Square lower lot
  • Bridgeport Public Library Trunk or Treat – Saturday, Oct. 14 from 3-6 p.m. at 1200 Johnson Ave. in Bridgeport
  • City Parks of Clarksburg Trunk or Treat – Saturday, Oct. 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Clarksburg Amphitheater, first 200 kids receive free gift bag
  • Anmoore Fire Department Trunk or Treat – Saturday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. (Pending interest)

Monongalia County

Trick or Treat

  • Morgantown – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Granville – Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Halloween Festival at Granville Park from 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Suncrest Town Centre Trick or Treat – Friday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat

  • WVU Family Medicine Trunk or Treat – Friday, Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the University Town Center
  • Sam’s Club Halloween Trick or Treat: A Spooktacular Good Time – Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon -5 at Sam’s Club in Granville
  • Children’s Home Society of WV Trunk or Treat – Friday, Oct. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at 11 Commerce Drive in Morgantown
  • CTA’s Trunk or Treat – Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at 930 Parkway Dr. in Morgantown
  • Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department Truck or Treat – Sunday, Oct. 15 from 2-5 p.m. at 409 Fairchance Rd. in Morgantown
  • Triple S Harley Davidson Trunk or Treat – Sunday, Oct. 22 from noon-2 p.m. at 7300 Willie G Ave. in Morgantown
  • Avery UMC Trunk or Treat – Sunday, Oct. 22 from 2-4 p.m. at 1152 Cheat Rd. in Morgantown
  • Halloween with Horses (to benefit the Reedsville Fire Company and ACHA Philanthropy Challenge) – Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2-4 p.m. at JW Ruby Research Farm
  • Pizazz Dance Academy Competition Team Trunk or Treat – Sunday, Oct. 29 from noon-2:00 p.m. at 1383 Earl Core Rd. in Morgantown
  • Clinton District Volunteer Fire Department Trunk or Treat – Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5:00 p.m.
  • Triune Halleck Volunteer Fire Department Trunk or Treat – Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5-7:00 p.m. at 1621 Halleck Rd. in Morgantown
  • WVU Track or Treat – Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the WVU Track & Field. (Meet and greet with the WVU Women’s Basketball team after!)

Taylor County

Trick-or-Treat

  • Grafton – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Lewis County

Trick-or-Treat

  • Weston – Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Lewis County – Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Jane Lew – Friday, Oct. 27 from 6-7 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat

  • Robert L. Bland Middle School Field – Saturday, Oct. 28 around 6:30 p.m. (following Weston trick-or-treat)

Upshur County

Trunk-or-Treat

  • Buck’s Trunk or Treat – Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 6-8 p.m. at Buck’s Diner, 10102 Route 20 South Road in French Creek

Trick-or-Treat

  • Hovatter’s Zoo Boo at the Zoo! (Adult tickets – $13.99, age 3-12 child tickets – $11.99) – Oct. 13 from 2-6 p.m., Oct. 14 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Oct. 15 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

