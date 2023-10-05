CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you live in north central West Virginia and are looking for trick-or-treat dates or trunk-or-treat options, you’ve come to the right place.
Harrison County
Trick-or-Treat
- Clarksburg – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Nutter Fort – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.
- Shinnston – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- County-wide – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Trunk-or-Treat
- Young Progressive Women’s Association First Friday Trunk or Treat – Friday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. in Jackson Square lower lot
- Bridgeport Public Library Trunk or Treat – Saturday, Oct. 14 from 3-6 p.m. at 1200 Johnson Ave. in Bridgeport
- City Parks of Clarksburg Trunk or Treat – Saturday, Oct. 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Clarksburg Amphitheater, first 200 kids receive free gift bag
- Anmoore Fire Department Trunk or Treat – Saturday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. (Pending interest)
Monongalia County
Trick or Treat
- Morgantown – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Granville – Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Halloween Festival at Granville Park from 6:30-8 p.m.
- Suncrest Town Centre Trick or Treat – Friday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.
Trunk-or-Treat
- WVU Family Medicine Trunk or Treat – Friday, Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the University Town Center
- Sam’s Club Halloween Trick or Treat: A Spooktacular Good Time – Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon -5 at Sam’s Club in Granville
- Children’s Home Society of WV Trunk or Treat – Friday, Oct. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at 11 Commerce Drive in Morgantown
- CTA’s Trunk or Treat – Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at 930 Parkway Dr. in Morgantown
- Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department Truck or Treat – Sunday, Oct. 15 from 2-5 p.m. at 409 Fairchance Rd. in Morgantown
- Triple S Harley Davidson Trunk or Treat – Sunday, Oct. 22 from noon-2 p.m. at 7300 Willie G Ave. in Morgantown
- Avery UMC Trunk or Treat – Sunday, Oct. 22 from 2-4 p.m. at 1152 Cheat Rd. in Morgantown
- Halloween with Horses (to benefit the Reedsville Fire Company and ACHA Philanthropy Challenge) – Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2-4 p.m. at JW Ruby Research Farm
- Pizazz Dance Academy Competition Team Trunk or Treat – Sunday, Oct. 29 from noon-2:00 p.m. at 1383 Earl Core Rd. in Morgantown
- Clinton District Volunteer Fire Department Trunk or Treat – Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5:00 p.m.
- Triune Halleck Volunteer Fire Department Trunk or Treat – Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5-7:00 p.m. at 1621 Halleck Rd. in Morgantown
- WVU Track or Treat – Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the WVU Track & Field. (Meet and greet with the WVU Women’s Basketball team after!)
Marion County
Taylor County
Trick-or-Treat
- Grafton – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Lewis County
Trick-or-Treat
- Weston – Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Lewis County – Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Jane Lew – Friday, Oct. 27 from 6-7 p.m.
Trunk-or-Treat
- Robert L. Bland Middle School Field – Saturday, Oct. 28 around 6:30 p.m. (following Weston trick-or-treat)
Upshur County
Trunk-or-Treat
- Buck’s Trunk or Treat – Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 6-8 p.m. at Buck’s Diner, 10102 Route 20 South Road in French Creek
Randolph County
Barbour County
Tucker County
Webster County
Doddridge County
Ritchie County
Gilmer County
Preston County
Trick-or-Treat
- Hovatter’s Zoo Boo at the Zoo! (Adult tickets – $13.99, age 3-12 child tickets – $11.99) – Oct. 13 from 2-6 p.m., Oct. 14 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Oct. 15 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
More trick-or-treat times will be added to this list as they become available. If you know of a trick- or trunk-or-treat that we don’t have listed, please send information to news@wboy.com.