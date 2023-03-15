CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s almost spring which means it’s time for ice cream at your favorite local stand. Here’s a list of when some of the best local ice cream restaurants open this year in north central West Virginia.

If you can’t wait to get ice cream, here are some places that are open and offering ice cream all year long:

Dairy Kone in Monongah

Gibby’s Ice Cream and Grill in Shinnston

Farmhouse Ice Cream in Bridgeport

Pufferbelly’s Food and Ice Cream Station in Fairmont

The Custard Stand in Webster Springs

The Crossing Coffee Bar in Delmonte Market in Elkins

This story will be updated with more opening dates as we learn them. Know of an opening we’re missing? Reach out to skirk@wboy.com with details.

Ice cream lovers can also take advantage of “Free Cone Day” at Dairy Queen on Monday, March 20. A map of Dairy Queen locations in north central West Virginia is available here.