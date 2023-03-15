CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s almost spring which means it’s time for ice cream at your favorite local stand. Here’s a list of when some of the best local ice cream restaurants open this year in north central West Virginia.
- Dairy Creme Corner in Fairmont – March 18
- Udders Creamery in Reedsville – April 13
- Coke & Float in Weston – March 17
- Sweet Shack in Glenville – April 1
- Lolli & Pops Ice Cream Shop in Buckhannon – April 22
- The Scoop Treats & Eats in Smithburg (Doddridge County) – April 1
- Toni’s Ice Cream in Clarksburg – April 17
If you can’t wait to get ice cream, here are some places that are open and offering ice cream all year long:
- Dairy Kone in Monongah
- Gibby’s Ice Cream and Grill in Shinnston
- Farmhouse Ice Cream in Bridgeport
- Pufferbelly’s Food and Ice Cream Station in Fairmont
- The Custard Stand in Webster Springs
- The Crossing Coffee Bar in Delmonte Market in Elkins
This story will be updated with more opening dates as we learn them. Know of an opening we’re missing? Reach out to skirk@wboy.com with details.
Ice cream lovers can also take advantage of “Free Cone Day” at Dairy Queen on Monday, March 20. A map of Dairy Queen locations in north central West Virginia is available here.