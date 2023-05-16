CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s almost summer, which means pools across north central West Virginia start opening for the 2023 season as early as this weekend!
Here’s a list of the opening dates we could find for local pools.
Harrison County
- Clarksburg Splash Zone – Saturday, May 27
- Bridgeport City Pool – No date listed, but last year, it opened Sunday of Memorial Day weekend.
Marion County
- Wave Pool at East Marion Park – Saturday, May 27
- 12th Street Pool in Fairmont – Saturday, May 27
Monongalia County
- Krepps Pool in Morgantown – Saturday, May 27
- Marilla Pool in Morgantown – Saturday, May 27
- Outdoor Splash Pad at Mylan Park – Friday, May 19
- Camp Muffly Park Pool – Saturday, May 27
Taylor County
- Grafton Municipal Pool – Date not listed
- Tygart Adventure Lake – Saturday, May 20
Tucker County
- Canaan Valley Outdoor Pool – Date not listed, but previously, it has opened Memorial Day weekend.
Preston County
- Kingwood City Pool – Date not listed.
Gilmer County
- Cedar Creek State Park Pool – Memorial Day weekend (Saturday, May 27)
Doddridge County
- Doddridge County Park Pool in West Union – Saturday, May 27
Ritchie County
- North Bend State Park Pool – Memorial Day
Barbour County
- Philippi City Pool – Date not listed
Lewis County
- Lewis County Park Pool in Weston – Memorial Day weekend (Saturday, May 27)
Upshur County
Upshur County Swimming Pool in Buckhannon – Saturday, May 27
Webster County
- Holly River State Park Pool – Date not listed
- Bakers Island Recreation Area pool – Date not listed
If you know of an opening date we are missing, email information to skirk@wboy.com.