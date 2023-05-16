CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s almost summer, which means pools across north central West Virginia start opening for the 2023 season as early as this weekend!

Here’s a list of the opening dates we could find for local pools.

Harrison County

Marion County

Wave Pool at East Marion Park – Saturday, May 27

12th Street Pool in Fairmont – Saturday, May 27

Monongalia County

Taylor County

Grafton Municipal Pool – Date not listed

Tygart Adventure Lake – Saturday, May 20

Tucker County

Canaan Valley Outdoor Pool – Date not listed, but previously, it has opened Memorial Day weekend.

Preston County

Kingwood City Pool – Date not listed.

Gilmer County

Cedar Creek State Park Pool – Memorial Day weekend (Saturday, May 27)

Doddridge County

Doddridge County Park Pool in West Union – Saturday, May 27

Ritchie County

North Bend State Park Pool – Memorial Day

Barbour County

Philippi City Pool – Date not listed

Lewis County

Lewis County Park Pool in Weston – Memorial Day weekend (Saturday, May 27)

Upshur County

Upshur County Swimming Pool in Buckhannon – Saturday, May 27

Webster County

Holly River State Park Pool – Date not listed

Bakers Island Recreation Area pool – Date not listed

If you know of an opening date we are missing, email information to skirk@wboy.com.