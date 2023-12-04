CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Santa Claus is making his list and checking it twice, but kids in north central West Virginia still have time to send him a letter with what they want for Christmas.

Clarksburg, Bridgeport and Elkins have all announced that they have set up post boxes specifically for children to send their letters to Santa. And some businesses have letter boxes set up as well.

Bridgeport residents can drop off letters to the Letters to Santa mailbox outside of the Benedum Civic Center and City Hall on West Main Street until Friday, Dec. 15 for a guaranteed response. After that, Santa might be too busy to send a letter in return. To get a personalized letter back from Santa, parents should make sure that a self-addressed and stamped envelope is included with the letter.

Santa has many of the same requirements in Clarksburg. Since WinterFest, Santa has been accepting letters to the box in front of the Clarksburg Municipal Building on West Main Street. Santa promises to personally reply to any letter sent by Reindeer Main before Friday, Dec. 15. Parents can also take advantage of free parking downtown all month to stop by and send a letter.

The City of Elkins—or “Elfkins” as it is known in the month of December—also has a box for Santa’s Mail outside the City Hall building. Christmas elves Holly and Noelle have been paying a special visit to Elkins and even stopped by the Elkins Police Department over the weekend. “Both of them said this isn’t a place that you want to end up, so make sure that you be good and spread some happy holiday cheer this season!” said the city.

If you aren’t sure where to send a letter to Santa and don’t see a Santa drop box in your local community, you can also send Santa a letter through the U.S. Postal Service’s Operation Santa. The service helps Santa receive and respond to letters from children across America. You can send a letter to Santa or give Santa some help responding to letters using this link.