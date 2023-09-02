CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Although one of the pumpkin patches in north central West Virginia will not be opening this year, there are still several places that you can go for your fall fix and photo opportunity.

Norman Farms The Patch: Harvest Festival

Norman Farms – Lost Creek

Norman Farms says that its fall season kicked off on Aug. 29 with a picnic. It will also be hosting several weekends of “The Patch: Harvest Festival” on Sept. 29-Oct. 1 and Oct. 13-15, which will include live music, mini photo sessions, pumpkin painting and food trucks and vendors. Admission for the event will be $5. Photo spots are limited and must be booked through the patch’s photographer. For the latest information, make sure to follow Norman Farms on Facebook.

2211 Industrial Isaac’s Creek Rd, Lost Creek, WV

Poplar Island Pumpkins – Fairmont

The season grand opening for Poplar Island is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 when it will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to a Facebook event for the opening, the event will feature a corn maze, hayrides, baked goods and pick-your-own pumpkins. Admission to the patch is free and includes “lots of fun photo opportunities,” according to the Facebook page.

260 Poplar Island Rd, Fairmont, WV

Edge of Town Farm Market – Clarksburg

Just outside of Clarksburg, the Edge of Town Farm Market will be offering a corn maze starting Sept. 15, according to its Facebook page. It will also offer hayrides and a pumpkin patch during the fall. However, if you’re looking for some fresh produce now, it is open and offers a variety of different produce throughout the year.

1165 Anmoore Rd, Clarksburg, WV

Pebble Rock Farm – Masontown

After a not-so-successful season in 2022, Pebble Rock Farm is hoping for a strong return in 2023. Last year’s yield wasn’t enough for an official opening. Although details for this year have not been posted on the farm’s Facebook page yet, in the past they have opened the pick-your-own pumpkin patch around Oct. 1 and have been open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

191 Pebble Rock Ln, Masontown, WV

Know of a pumpkin patch we are missing? Let us know! Details can be sent to skirk@wboy.com by email.