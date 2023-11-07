CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Restaurants across America are offering free meals and discounts for veterans and service members for Veterans Day, which is on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Here are some of the best deals that are available in north central West Virginia.

Free Meal

Applebee’s – On Nov. 11, active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard that dine in-restaurant get a complimentary full-size entrée from a special menu. They will also receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window. Local locations include Clarksburg, Elkins, White Hall and Morgantown.

Bob Evans – Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Local locations include Bridgeport, White Hall, Morgantown and Elkins.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 Boneless Wings and Fries on Nov. 11 with a valid ID. Only available for dine-in. Local locations include Buckhannon, Bridgeport, Granville and Morgantown.

Chili’s – Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11 with proof of service. Available for in-restaurant only. The only local location is in the University Town Centre near Morgantown.

Greene Turtle – Veterans receive a free meal up to $15 with valid ID on Nov. 11. Dine-in only. The only local location is off Interstate 79 near Morgantown.

IHOP – Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White, & Blueberry Pancakes or Pancake Combo on Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dine-in only, at participating restaurants. Locally, there are IHOP locations in Jane Lew, Bridgeport and Morgantown.

Pilot Flying J – Service members and their families get a free meal at participating locations from Nov. 10 to 12 through a special offer in the app. The only local location is just south of Morgantown off I-79, but if you’re traveling south, there is also a location off I-79 near Sutton.

Red Lobster – Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get free printed meal vouchers for Veterans Shrimp & Chips from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time on Nov. 11. Guests need to show a valid military ID or proof of service. The voucher can be redeemed beginning Nov. 13 through Dec. 10 for dine-in only. Locally, the only location is in University Town Centre near Morgantown.

Sheetz – On Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military get a free half-size turkey sub and a regular-size fountain drink at any location. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military. This offer only applies to the $9 car wash option and is only available at stores that have a car wash. Military ID or proof of service must be presented. Local locations are in Clarksburg, Bridgeport, Fairmont, Morgantown, Weston, Buckhannon, Elkins, Philippi and Belington.

Texas Roadhouse – On Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military can get a free lunch from a limited menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Locally, there are locations in Clarksburg and Westover.

TGI Fridays – Veterans and active-duty military can get a free lunch meal deal from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The only local location is in Bridgeport.

Huddle House – On Saturday, Nov. 11, veterans and military personnel can get a free MVP Platter with a valid military ID. The only local location is in Buckhannon.

Denny’s – Veterans and active military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on Nov. 11, from 5 a.m. to noon. Dine-in only. Local locations are in Clarksburg and Morgantown.

Little Caesars – Veterans and military personnel can get a free lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Veterans Day 2023. Local locations are in Clarksburg, Bridgeport, Weston, Buckhannon, Elkins, Morgantown, Fairmont, White Hall, Kingwood and Cheat Lake.

Olive Garden – Olive Garden is having a Veterans Day free meal for all active-duty military and military veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2023. Local locations are in Clarksburg and Granville.

Primanti Bros – Veterans and active-duty military get a free Classic Sandwich on Nov. 11. Dine in or order online using code THANKSVETS. Locations are in Clarksburg and Morgantown.

Ruby Tuesday – With a valid ID, you can enjoy a free sandwich with tots or fries. With some form of military ID. Local locations are in Clarksburg and Morgantown.

Wendy’s – Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on Nov. 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Local locations are in Clarksburg, Bridgeport, Fairmont, Morgantown, Westover, Weston, Buckhannon and Elkins.

McDonalds – McDonald’s does not offer a national-level discount, though franchisees often offer a military discount. Known franchisee discounts typically include a free breakfast, value menu items, or a selection from a special Veterans Day menu. McDonald’s corporate suggests guests contact their local restaurant for available discounts as they vary by location.

Free Item

Charleys Cheesesteaks – Veterans and active-duty military get free Gourmet Fries in-store with no purchase necessary on Nov. 11 at participating locations with a valid ID. The only local locations are in the Meadowbrook and Morgantown malls.

Dunkin’ – Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice on Nov. 11 at participating locations. Offer available in-store only. Local locations are in Bridgeport, Fairmont, Morgantown and Westover.

Outback Steakhouse – Active-duty military and veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage with the purchase of an adult entree in-restaurant on Nov. 11. Local locations are in Bridgeport and Morgantown.

Smoothie King – Active-duty military and veterans get a free smoothie from one of three red, white and blue smoothies at participating locations on Nov. 11 with a valid ID. The only local location is in Morgantown.

Starbucks – Starbucks is honoring those who have served with a free tall (12-ounce) hot or cold brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses who visit participating U.S. stores on Nov. 11. Locally, there are locations in Clarksburg, Bridgeport, Fairmont, Morgantown, Granville and Elkins.

Panera Bread – Pan American Panera Bread bakery-cafés will be honoring all veterans and active-duty military with a free pastry or bakery item & cup of coffee on Nov. 11 with valid military ID. Locations are in Clarksburg and Morgantown locally.

7-Eleven – Veterans and active duty military can get a free coffee or Big Gulp on Veterans Day 2023 with the 7-Eleven 7REWARDS Mobile App. Locally, there are locations in Clarksburg, Mount Clare, Jane Lew, Salem, West Union, Pennsboro, Shinnston, Mannington, Rivesville and Blacksville.

Cracker Barrel – A slice of Coca-Cola Cake available to veterans with any purchase. Locally, there are locations in Fairmont and in University Town Centre near Morgantown.

Longhorn Veterans Day – Veterans and active duty military members receive 10% and one free appetizer or dessert for their table. Local locations are in Clarksburg and in University Town Centre near Morgantown.

Circle K – All Circle K locations that serve coffee will be thanking Veterans and active military for their service with a free medium coffee. Local locations are in Clarksburg, Grafton, Enterprise, Monongah, Fairmont, Fairview, Morgantown, Star City and Kingwood.

Insomnia Cookies – On Veterans Day, Insomnia Cookies salutes service members. With any purchase, Veterans and active military get a free six-pack of warm, late-night cookies. Show a military ID in-store to redeem this offer. The only local location is in Morgantown.

Deals listed in this story are based on information from Military.com, VA Claims Insider, Veteran.com and press releases.