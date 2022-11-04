CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, and a number of restaurants in north central West Virginia are offering free items for veterans and military members, and some even have free offers for military spouses.

Here is a list of some restaurants in north central West Virginia where veterans can eat for free.

7-Eleven

Veterans can get a Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog for free on Nov. 11. The offer is available in-store or on the 7NOW app.

Applebee’s

Active duty military, veterans, and Guard and Reserves members can get a free meal from a special menu on Nov. 11. The deal is only available when dining in. According to Military.com, military guests will also get a $5 Bounce Back Card to use on future purchases.

Bob Evans

Veterans and active duty military who dine in at Bob Evans on Nov. 11 will get a free meal from a select menu.

Charley’s Philly Steaks

Veterans and active duty military will get a free Gourmet Fries in store on Nov. 11; no purchase is needed.

Chili’s

Veterans and active duty military who dine in at Chili’s on Nov. 11 will get a free meal from a select menu.

Chipotle

Several meals are buy-one-get-one-free for all military, veterans and military spouses with ID on Nov. 11, including burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos. To redeem, the orders must be placed in-store.

Cracker Barrel

All veterans can get a free slice of Double Chocolate Coca-Cola cake. It can be redeemed in-store or online on Nov. 11.

Dunkin’

Some Dunkin’ locations are offering free doughnuts to veterans and active military on Nov. 11.

Golden Corral

Military members who dine in at Golden Corral after 5 p.m. on Nov. 14 will get a free meal for Military Appreciation Night.

Green Turtle

Veterans can get a free entree and drink from a special menu on Nov. 11.

Hooters

Veterans and active duty military who dine in at Hooters on Nov. 11 will get a free entree from a special menu with the purchase of a beverage.

IHOP

Veterans can get a free Red, White and Blue combo meal from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars is offerings a free 4-piece Detroit-style pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce beverage on Nov. 11.

Olive Garden

Veterans and military can get a free entree from a special menu on Nov. 11 as well as unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks.

Outback Steakhouse

Veterans can dine in or call for takeout to get a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola product on Nov. 11. The deal is not available through online orders.

Panera Bread

A local Panera is offering all veterans and active duty military a free pastry or bakery item and cup of coffee, according to a press release. You must be in the store to redeem the free gift, it can only be redeemed once per veteran, and certain baked items are not included. This deal is only at participating Panera Bread stores, and the only one in West Virginia is the Clarksburg location on Emily Drive.

Pilot Flying J

According to Military.com, some locations are offering a free meal to veterans on Nov. 11 through the Pilot Flying J app.

Primanti Bros

Veterans can get a free sandwich on Nov. 11. The offer is available in-store and for online orders.

Red Lobster

On Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., veterans, active duty military and reserves can get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries and coleslaw. This offer is available to go, but the order must be placed at the restaurant.

Ruby Tuesday

Veterans can get a free sandwich with fries or tots with proof of service on Nov. 11.

Sheetz

Sheetz is offerings a half turkey sub and regular fountain drink for free to veterans and military members on Nov. 11.

Shoney’s

Veterans who dine in for breakfast at Shoney’s, from 6 to 11 a.m. can get a free breakfast bar meal on Nov. 11.

Starbucks

Veterans, military and military spouses can get a free tall coffee, hot or iced, on Nov. 11.

Texas Roadhouse

Veterans and active duty military can stop by Texas Roadhouse and get a free meal voucher for a specific menu that can be used for dine-in or carry-out any time before May 30, 2023. Veterans must pick up the voucher between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 11.

TGI Fridays

TIG Fridays is offering free lunch to veterans and active duty military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11. But Military.com says that the offer is only at participating locations.

Wendy’s

Some Wendy’s locations are offering a free breakfast combo to veterans on Nov. 11. It must be ordered at the store or in the drive-thru.