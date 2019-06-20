Roaming West Virginia: Fayette County Part 2

Southern West Virginia is home to some of the most beautiful scenery. Historic sites and awe inspiring attractions.

In this addition of Roaming West Virginia we’re still exploring Fayette County. It’s home to the New River Gorge National River and full of amazing outdoor recreation.

New River Gorge Bridge

There you’ll find the New River Gorge Bridge. Construction started in 1974 as the first steel was positioned over the gorge by trolleys. Work was completed in 1977. It is the longest steel span in the western hemisphere and the third highest in the united states, and on the third Saturday in October. Base jumping off the bridge takes place during bridge day.

Next is Babcock State Park located about 20 miles south of the New River Gorge Bridge, the park is known for the glade creek grist mill.

A fully functioning replica of the Cooper’s Mill located nearby.

The Mill is a popular destination for nature and landscape photographers and artists capturing the beauty of this iconic setting.