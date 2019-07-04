Roaming West Virginia: Raleigh County

BECKLEY, W.Va. – We journey into the earth and into the past on this episode of Roaming West Virginia. Our stop brings us to Beckley, West Virginia and the Beckley Exhibition and Coal Mine.

It’s listed on the National Register of Historic sites and is the largest and most popular coal heritage destination in the region.

When you begin your visit, you start at the coal museum. An extensive collection of mining artifacts and tools depicting early life among the coal towns of southern West Virginia.

The main attraction is a tour of the restored Philipps Family Mine traveling 1,500 feet beneath the hillsides of new river park. You are carried along track, riding authentic main cars where tour guides who are experienced veteran coal miners will explain in detail throughout the tour.

In addition to the mine tour, visitors can explore the historic Coal Camp. What you see will give you a true representation of early 20th century coal camp life.

Summer hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until November 1.