CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Throughout the holiday season, WBOY will be promoting Angel Tree Children which viewers can sponsor by buying them gifts for Christmas or the holidays.

Each day, you will see a different child on our WBOY channels that you can sponsor. The Angels range in age from five months to 12 years. Each sponsor will buy their Angel child a need, which is usually clothing items, shoes, diapers, etc., and a want, which is usually a toy.

The Angels shown on WBOY are from in Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Upshur, Gilmer, Barbour, Braxton and Randolph counties and were selected by the Clarksburg Area Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

All the Angels will are available to adopt here. The Salvation Army asks people to limit their adoptions to 20 Angels, but groups who want to adopt more, like churches and schools, should call 304-622-2360.