CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — There may be some spooky stories and folklore right in your own community that you don’t even know about. Here are some haunted tours happening in towns of north central West Virginia so you can learn all the local folklore.

Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum Ghost Tours

One of the most haunted places in West Virginia offered both History & Heritage and Ghost Tour options. Ghost tour options include 2-hour evening paranormal tours, 6 and 8-hour overnight ghost hunts, a 90-minute daytime paranormal tours, 30-minute flashlight tours that are available during special events, and private ghost hunts for experienced ghost-hunting groups. Almost all tours require reservations which can be made on the Asylum website.

Tickets range from $35 to $250 depending on the tour.

Beverly Lantern Tours

On Oct. 13, 14, 20 and 21, the Beverly Heritage Center in Randolph County is hosting historic tours that show off the spooky and mysterious aspects of the town. The tours include local history and legend along a spooky, lantern-lit route. Tickets for the tour are $10 and available online here. Check-in for the tour is at the Beverly Heritage Center at 7 p.m. each day, so make sure to where appropriate clothing for being outside even if it is cold.

Morgantown Mystery Tour

Mountaineer Excursions is holding both private and public Morgantown Mystery walking tours. The “Ghost Tour with a Twist” explores the hidden history of Morgantown, from haunted alleyways to spectral hotspots, all while sharing chilling ghost tales and unsolved mysteries. The two-hour tour does include food from Gibbie’s Bar and Grill on High Street. The public tours are scheduled for every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m.; participants must be at least 18 years old. Tickets can be purchased online at the Mountaineer Excursions website for $60 each, where you can also find additional information on the tour route, parking and food and drinks.

For a limited time only, use the promo code SPOOKY to get 25% off.

Harrison County Spooky Tales

The Harrison County Historical Society is bringing back Spooky Tales on Oct. 28. Although not all the details have been released, the event will be “a night of thrills, chills and unforgettable fun!” and feature spooky stories and delicious treats. Spooky Tales is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. at the Harrison County Recreation Complex in Clarksburg. More information will be added to the Historical Society Facebook page as it becomes available.

Shinnston Folklore and Historical Tour

The City of Shinnston periodically holds spooky history walking tours. The next one is scheduled for Oct. 28 at 7 a.m. The tour consists of Harrison County folklore and spooky stories. The last available tour at the end of September sold out, so make sure to secure your ticket—$10 for adults and $5 for kids— as soon as possible by messaging the Shinnston Folklore and Historical Tours Facebook page.

Are we missing a local tour? Let us know by emailing news@wboy.com.