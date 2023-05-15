CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — School is almost out! And if you’re looking for things to do with your child when summer comes, here are a few ideas.

Gators Swim Team

Children ages 5 to 18 can join the Grafton Gators Swim Team in Taylor County for a free summer of “fun, fitness, and teamwork.” Although the main sign-up event already happened on May 10, the group told 12 News that it is not too late to sign up. Students can sign up at the City Hall in Grafton during business hours or at one of the practices. The full team practice schedule is available on the Grafton Gators Swim Team Facebook page.

Students must be able to swim the length of the pool to be able to join.

Appalachian Expeditions

Appalachian Expeditions is holding a camping trip on Jun 12-16 for children ages 10-12 from Tucker, Randolph, and Preston counties in West Virginia as well as Garrett County in Maryland. The backpacking and camping trip will include a prep day at Blackwater Falls State Park and backpacking in the “backcountry wilderness,” according to a press release from the Elkins-Randolph Chamber of Commerce.

No experience is needed to join the trip, but it is ranked at 6/10 difficulty. The cost of the trip is $185 for students in Tucker, Preston and Randolph counties; otherwise, it is $925. Click here for more information or to apply. The application deadline is June 1.

Tygart Adventure Lake

Starting May 20, Tygart Adventure Lake in Taylor County will be open for the season! The lake has 30 inflatables including a 20-foot “iceberg,” giant slides, blobs, “spinning Saturns” and towers that visitors can climb or use to be launched into the air.

Tickets for the lake start at $16 for a half day, $19 for a full day, or $10 for a non-swimming beach pass, the release said. Reservations made at the WV State Parks website are recommended because the lake does have capacity limits. Children under 3 are free, but all children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult, and all children under 17 must have a parent or guardian’s signature.

Splash Zone

Splash zones are starting to open for the season!

The Clarksburg Splash Zone will open for the season on Saturday, May 27, costing $8 for children and $10 for adults. It will be open from noon to 7 p.m. daily, and season passes are available. More information and rules can be found on the City of Clarksburg’s website.

The Outdoor Splash Pad at Mylan Park in Monongalia County is opening for the season on Friday, May 19. Up-to-date schedules should be available on the Mylan Park website; the Splash Pad shares the same schedule as the Huntington Community Pool.

Geocaching

If you’re looking for a free activity for the whole family, geocaching allows you to explore outside in a somewhat structured way. Geocaching is an activity where players use a GPS to find containers called geocaches or caches. If you’re looking for a place to start your geocache adventure, click here for a list of places in West Virginia.