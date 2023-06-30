CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Test it Tuesday is back on WBOY with a bang this year, even though its not Tuesday yet. As part of the return, 12 News gathered some fireworks from some local stands on Emily Drive in Clarksburg and set them off so you could see which one is right for you and vote on your favorite.

Waterfront Celebration, $13.99

The first firework was from a tent up on Emily Drive called Keystone Fireworks. When 12 News asked the clerk what the most popular fountain they had was, they responded with the “Waterfront Celebration” made by Keystone which featured both loud snaps and dazzling colors. The fountain as a whole lasted about 56 seconds. Watch it below in the player.

Mad Dog, $30 ($15 w/ BOGO deal)

The second firework was from a tent owned by the popular TNT brand of fireworks in Clarksburg. The fountain that the clerk pointed to was called “Mad Dog” made my TNT. The clerk said that Mad Dog was their hottest selling fountain and that there was only a limited supply remaining for those that wanted to snag one in time for the weekend. Mad Dog featured several aggressive snaps and cracks and lasts about 59 seconds. Watch it below in the player.

Snow Cone, $34.99

The third and fourth fireworks were sold by a local brand called Wagoner Pyrotechnic. The clerk told 12 News that the “Snow Cone” made by Winda Fireworks was one of the more popular fountains. It lasted about 1:15 and featured quite a bit of color and spectacle. Watch it below in the player.

Silent Knight, $14.99

While browsing Wagoner’s supply, the clerk also told 12 News about a specific type of firework they were selling that were built to run on “silent mode.” The clerk said that these kinds of fireworks were engineered for those who don’t enjoy loud bangs and whistles such as veterans and those with PTSD, people with autism, or those with small children or animals. 12 News was able to pick up Sky Bacon’s “Silent Knight” fountain from Wagoner which lasted about 1:50 and featured lots of flashing lights and smoke but only the soft whoosh of the flames can be heard.

You can watch Silent Knight in the player below.

Which firework did you like the most? Vote on your favorite below!

Joining reporter Makayla Schindler in this test is the Valley Volunteer Fire Department out of Marion County who were kind enough to oversee the whole operation and ensure that everything was done safely. 12 News would like to emphasize firework safety to our viewers this holiday, please use caution when operating fireworks and be aware of your local laws regarding them.