WBOY to volunteer at Founder’s Day

Each year, Nexstar employees donate time to a local non-profit, and Nexstar donates funds as part of its Founders Day of Caring.

FOUNDERS DAY 2018: WBOY Crew volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House.

June 17 marks the 2019 Founders Day of Caring. WBOY staff will volunteer with the Louis A. Johnson VA Medicial Center and WVU Childrens Medicine.

The VA Medical Center officials said, the hospital depends on the goodwill of volunteers who wish to give something back to America’s heroes. WBOY employees are making comfort totes for local veterans to assist with patient needs. For more information on how you can volunteer, click here.

WVU Medicine Childrens officials said, “volunteers are a critical part of our team. They work side by side with our Child Life assistants in the Activity Center and the patients’ bedsides.”

WBOY employees will host BINGO and help provide much needed distraction, play opportunities for patients, and breaks for parents. For information on WVU Medicine volunteer opportunities, click here.

The Nexstar Founders Day of Caring began in 2016 to celebrate the company’s 20th anniversary. CEO Perry Sook created the day as a way for stations to give back to their communities. Staff members in all 100+ Nexstar television markets receive paid time off to volunteer at non-profits chosen by their individual stations.

It’s part of the company’s mission to give back where help is needed most, and hopefully inspire viewers to give back as well.