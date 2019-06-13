12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK for June 14 – 16

Friday – Sunday (June 14 – 16)

West Virginia Public Theatre will be presenting “Storming Heaven: The Musical” this weekend at the Gladys G. Davis Theatre in the West Virginia University Creative Arts Center. The musical was performed on June 6-9 and began performances again for June 11-16. “Storming Heaven” is based on the book by West Virginian Denise Giardina, who was born in Bluefield, West Virginia and grew up in a coal camp. A Q&A with the playwrights can be found here.

Friday – Saturday (June 14 – 15)

The Smokin’ on the Buffalo BBQ Brawl will be held on Friday and Saturday at the Mannington Fairgrounds. This event is hosted by Mannington Main Street and the Mannington Fair Board and is a Kansas City BBQ Society (KCBS) sanctioned BBQ competition.

Friday (June 14)

Opening Day for the 2019 season for the West Virginia Black Bears will be held on Friday at the Monongalia County Ball Park. The Black Bears will face off against the Mahoning Valley Scrapers at 7:05 p.m. A Friday night fireworks display will be held after the game. The Black Bears will also be in action against the Scrapers on Saturday evening at the ballpark.

Free Friday Night Summer Concerts at Mill Race Park in Parsons will begin on Friday. Free concerts will be held at the park every Friday until August 2 at 6 p.m, This event is sponsored by the city of Parsons and Parsons Parks and Recreation Commission.

The third Buckhannon Festival Fridays event of the year will be held on Friday from 5 – 8:30 p.m. at Jawbone park. Festival Fridays will be held each Friday from May 31 – August 23.

Friday Night Thunder will be held at Elkins Raceway on Friday from 7:30 – 10 p.m. Attendance is $15 and children under 12 can enter for free.

Saturday (June 15)

The Greater Clarksburg 10K will be held on Saturday. The event is sponsored in part by WBOY. The 10K will begin at 8:30 a.m. A 2 mile will begin at 10:15 a.m. and Kids K will begin at 10:45 a.m. To register for the races online, click here.

West Virginia-based sister duo Whiskey Victor will be performing a concert at Chestnut Ridge Park & Campground in Bruceton Mills on Saturday. The concert will be held from 6 – 8:30 p.m. Admission for anyone ages seven and older is $5.

The 43rd Annual Circle K High Point National will be held on Saturday at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, PA. Gates will open on Saturday as early as 6 a.m. and a full schedule of events can be found here. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Cairo Jamboree will be held on Saturday from 5 – 9 p.m.

Arthurdale Heritage’s Third Annual Goat Gallop 5K will be held on Saturday. Participants will have to opportunity to gallop with the goats for a 5K run/walk. An untimed one mile kids race is open for children 10 and under and will start shortly after the 5K. There will be family activities following the races, including playing with the goats.

The Hogs 4 Dogs 18th Annual Dice Run will be held on Saturday. The event is presented by RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson and the Humane Society of Harrison County. Sign Ups are held from 10 a.m. – noon and the after party starts at 5 p.m.