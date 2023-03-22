CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Looking forward to buying fresh local produce? Farmers markets in the area will start opening and moving outdoors in the next few months.

Here are some of the opening dates for markets in north central West Virginia. Additional farmers markets and dates will be added as they are released.

Clarksburg Farmers Market – May 13

The Clarksburg Farmers Market is hosting a large event for its opening day. A representative told 12 News that in addition to vendors, the market will also be hosting a free plant a seed so kids can make gifts for their moms for Mother’s Day. They also said they are working to secure music and other activities. Throughout the summer until October, the market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply on Emily Drive.

Bridgeport Farmers Market – May 21

The Bridgeport Farmers Market opens for the season on Sunday, May 21. The market provides healthy produce as well as products from vendors including West Virginia artisans, musicians, authors and chefs. The market is open Sundays until October from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Charles Pointe Development off I-79 Exit 124.

Morgantown Farmers Market – April 29

The Morgantown Winter Farmers Market is currently open on Saturdays in the Monongalia County Center at 270 Mylan Park Ln. but will move outside starting April 29. The outdoor market will be at 400 Spruce St. and will be open on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Elkins Farmers Market – Tentative mid-May

The Elkins Farmers Market does not have an official opening date yet; they are hoping for a mid-May opening but the official date will be set at their meeting in April. The market will offer locally grown produce, handmade baked goods and local artisan products.

Buckhannon-Upshur Farmers Market – June 2

The Buckhannon-Upshur Farmers Market will be open several days a week in Jawbone Park starting June 2. It will be open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The last day of the 2023 season for the market will be Oct. 28.

Lewis Co. Farmers Market – May 6

The farmers market in Weston will open for the season on Saturday, May 6, and be open from 9 a.m. to noon. The market is held in front of Appalachian Glass at 499 U.S. 33.

County Seat Farmers Market in Kingwood – June 17

Preston County’s County Seat Farmers Market will be opening for the season on June 17. It is normally open Saturday mornings throughout the summer.

12 News is currently waiting for date confirmation from several other farmers markets in the north central West Virginia area. If you know a farmers market opening date that we missed, reach out to skirk@wboy.com.