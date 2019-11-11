Contest Winners

2019

ProFootball Challenge 2019

  1. Daniel Flack – Buckhannon, WV
  2. Sue Teter – Weston, WV
  3. Tom Miles – Mt clare, WV
  4. Michael Keenan – Clarksburg, WV
  5. Shawney Husk – Salem, WV
  6. Eric Ammons – Fairmont, WV
  7. Richard Johnson – Stonewood, WV
  8. Gary Romano – Bridgeport, WV
  9. Keefe Kiser – Weston, WV

AutoRacing Challenge 2019

  1. Pokie Weber – Grafton, WV
  2. Bobby Caruthers – Clay, WV
  3. Libby Rose-Deiger – Fairview, WV
  4. Pokie Weber – Grafton, WV
  5. Douglas Roberts – Buckhannon, WV
  6. Frederick Costello – Grafton, WV
  7. Diana Mallett – Buckhannon, WV
  8. Jedd Schola – Philippi, WV
  9. Marjorie Upperman – Rivesville, WV
  10. Frederick Costello – Grafton, WV
  11. Randal Lemons – Fairmont, WV
  12. Jim Miles – Clarksburg, WV
  13. Joel Abraham – Lost Creek, WV
  14. Tom Upperman – Rivessville, WV
  15. Brenda Corder – Salem, WV
  16. Rick Knicely – Jane Lew, WV
  17. Nelson Hines – Fairmont, WV
  18. Richard K. Fenstermacher – Belington, WV
  19. Oras McNemar – Clarksburg, WV
  20. Delbert Leatherman – Bridgeport, WV
  21. Randal Lemons – Fairmont, WV
  22. Tom Rise – Fairmont, WV
  23. Jordan Martin – Clarksburg, WV
  24. Rachel Weber – Grafton, WV
  25. Rick Knicely – Jane Lew, WV
  26. Robert Cannon – Fairmont, WV
  27. Michael Wagner – Clarksburg, WV
  28. Carl Brown – Barrackville, WV
  29. Nelson Hines – Fairmont, WV
  30. Jo Soul – Rivesville, WV
  31. Rodney Biller – Buckhannon, WV
  32. Jason Thompson – Elkins, WV
  33. William Elliott – Bridgeport, WV
  34. Frederick Costello – Grafton, WV
Trending Stories