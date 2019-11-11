Contest Winners

2019
ProFootball Challenge 2019
- Daniel Flack – Buckhannon, WV
- Sue Teter – Weston, WV
- Tom Miles – Mt clare, WV
- Michael Keenan – Clarksburg, WV
- Shawney Husk – Salem, WV
- Eric Ammons – Fairmont, WV
- Richard Johnson – Stonewood, WV
- Gary Romano – Bridgeport, WV
- Keefe Kiser – Weston, WV
AutoRacing Challenge 2019
- Pokie Weber – Grafton, WV
- Bobby Caruthers – Clay, WV
- Libby Rose-Deiger – Fairview, WV
- Pokie Weber – Grafton, WV
- Douglas Roberts – Buckhannon, WV
- Frederick Costello – Grafton, WV
- Diana Mallett – Buckhannon, WV
- Jedd Schola – Philippi, WV
- Marjorie Upperman – Rivesville, WV
- Frederick Costello – Grafton, WV
- Randal Lemons – Fairmont, WV
- Jim Miles – Clarksburg, WV
- Joel Abraham – Lost Creek, WV
- Tom Upperman – Rivessville, WV
- Brenda Corder – Salem, WV
- Rick Knicely – Jane Lew, WV
- Nelson Hines – Fairmont, WV
- Richard K. Fenstermacher – Belington, WV
- Oras McNemar – Clarksburg, WV
- Delbert Leatherman – Bridgeport, WV
- Randal Lemons – Fairmont, WV
- Tom Rise – Fairmont, WV
- Jordan Martin – Clarksburg, WV
- Rachel Weber – Grafton, WV
- Rick Knicely – Jane Lew, WV
- Robert Cannon – Fairmont, WV
- Michael Wagner – Clarksburg, WV
- Carl Brown – Barrackville, WV
- Nelson Hines – Fairmont, WV
- Jo Soul – Rivesville, WV
- Rodney Biller – Buckhannon, WV
- Jason Thompson – Elkins, WV
- William Elliott – Bridgeport, WV
- Frederick Costello – Grafton, WV