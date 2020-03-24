W.Va. Democratic Party to reschedule county conventions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Democratic Party of West Virginia has decided to reschedule its county convention meetings, as a result of the ongoing social distancing efforts resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release sent out but the West Virginia Democratic Party, the conventions that were originally scheduled for March 28 will be postponed until May 16.

Leaders with the democratic party have contacted their county chairs to provide them with details of the schedule change, and if any further postponement or scheduling changes should occur, the W.Va. democratic party will release that information as it becomes available.