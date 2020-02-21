Lewis County primary ballots to include nearly 100 candidates

WESTON, W.Va. – The presidential election is getting plenty of attention but voters in one area county will have plenty to think about in local races.

Lewis County Clerk Cindy Rowan said 99 people have filed for this year’s primary election, including races from President all the way to magistrate.

She said more people are getting interested in how their local government works, and that includes youth, too.

“A lot of younger people are being registered to vote, we’ve got some younger poll workers in. The high school, I understand there are some new younger Republican and Democrat clubs that have gotten started,” said Rowan.

Rowan said youth aren’t just interested in helping the process, she also noticed a trend of younger individuals putting in their own names for consideration.