Secretary of State asks West Virginians to consider becoming poll workers

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Preparations for in-person voting during early voting and on Election Day are being finalized by all 55 West Virginia county clerks.

This is according to a press release from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office, which stated that counties are amassing the necessary poll workers and alternates for Election Day. County clerks in some counties continue to work to fill several positions vacated by veteran poll workers who are not returning because they are more susceptible to the coronavirus, the release stated.

We want veteran poll workers who are concerned about COVID-19 to know that other generations of West Virginians are ready to jump in.”We are recruiting alternate poll workers statewide to stand by in the case that others may sit this one out. We hope our veterans will return for the November General Election. Mac Warner – WV Secretary of State

Poll workers are paid for completing a training class and working on Election Day, the release stated. Voters interested in working as poll workers can contact their county clerk’s office to find out the details.

“We’re asking registered voters to step up and help out,” Warner said. “This is a unique election and a unique opportunity for those interested in our democracy to serve as a poll worker. We hope to have sufficient poll workers for Election Day, which means you may not get selected, but if duty calls we need to know you are there to jump in.”

The Primary Election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, which is a state holiday in West Virginia, the release stated. Warner said in the release that he hopes registered voters who may be off from work that day will consider becoming a poll worker.