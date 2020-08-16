Vice President Mike Pence visits with Governor Jim Justice at the Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – Vice President Mike Pence was in the Mountain State Saturday, visiting Governor Jim Justice at his Greenbrier Resort.

The visit included a round table discussion about the coronavirus, along with a fundraiser for the Trump and Pence campaign.

During the meeting, Pence praised Justice’s response to the pandemic, and said he will make sure the state continues to have the resources needed to protect vulnerable West Virginians.

Pence and Justice also discussed opening up the state’s economy. The vice president said both he and the president believe the nation must open its schools, and allow parents to get back to work.

But not everyone was thrilled about the vice president’s event…

Last month, Governor Jim Justice lowered the Mountain State’s social gathering limit from 100 people to 25 people.

During a press conference last week, the governor was asked if the fundraiser he held at The Greenbrier violated those guideline, and the governor said he did not know much about the visit.

Now some West Virginia lawmakers are criticizing Justice, who owns the resort

“I had an email from a constituent who is having trouble with unemployment — shes a single mother. And we’re holding this big event at the Greenbrier? Under most circumstances most West Virginians couldn’t afford to spend a weekend at the Greenbrier and now we’re hosting an event that costs $25,000 just to show up?? I find it disgusting,” said Delegate Shawn Fluharty, a Democrat from Ohio County.

Top Republican officials from the state, including U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Rep. Carol Miller, and Rep. Alex Mooney were also in attendance.