Marion County poll workers adapt to COVID-19 voting precautions and see a large amount of mail-in ballots

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The coronavirus has caused massive changes over the last several months which have carried over into this year’s primary election. While voting, poll workers made sure to promote social distancing and also cleaned each individual voting booth regularly.

Marion County Deputy Clerk, Thomas Antulov said normally the county sees around 300 mail-in/absentee votes but this year they’ve had more than seven thousand.

“It changed everything, it was unbelievable the amount of pressure and stress not just to me but to the whole entire clerk’s office and the whole staff, it’s amazing in how much they all stepped up and how much work they did to pull this off, it was fantastic,” explained Antulov.

Longtime House of Delegates member, Linda Longstreth took 40% of the democratic vote for Marion County Commission, on the republican ballot Fairmont City Councilman David Kennedy beat his challenger George Yelich 58-41 percent.

Mike Caputo, who has served in the House of Delegates for 24 years and has led the ticket for the last 12 elections in Marion County, ran unopposed for Senate District 13 on the democratic ticket.

“Well, I feel really good, said Caputo. “I was very happy to be unopposed in the democratic primary, I look forward to a very spirited debate,” continued Caputo. “I think I’m ready to step into that senate seat and I’m looking forward to campaigning all across Marion and Monongalia Counties and giving the voice of the people.”

In the Marion County Non-Partisan Board of Education vote, two positions were up for grabs this term. Incumbent Richard Pellegrin received 27% of the vote followed by former Board of Education President, James Saunders who received 24% of the overall vote.

To see full election results, click here.