UPDATE: Route 50 reopened following fatal head-on collision in Taylor Co.

UPDATE (9/25/2019 5:00 p.m.)

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Route 50 has been reopened following a fatal head on collision in Taylor County.

West Virginia 511 tweeted that the road reopened around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

ORIGINAL (9/25/2019 3:44 p.m.)

GRAFTON, W.Va. – One person is dead and one person had been flown to the hospital following a head-on collision involving two vehicles on Route 50 westbound in Taylor County Wednesday afternoon, according to 911 officials.

Photo courtesy of WBOY viewer

Officials said the collision occurred on Route 50 in Grafton, on George Washington Highway near the Taylor County Fairgrounds. 911 officials said they were notified of the accident around 2:44 p.m.

Two vehicles collided head-on, resulting in entrapment, according to 911 officials. Officials also said that the roadway is blocked. All lanes are currently closed and drivers are told to expect long delays, according to West Virginia 511.

Taylor County, Vehicle Accident on US-50 WB at Fair Ground Road. All lanes closed, expect long delays. pic.twitter.com/ymj6ZHn8DV — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) September 25, 2019

One person died and another person has been flown to the hospital following the accident, according to 911 officials.

The Grafton Fire Department, Taylor County EMS, Taylor County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene, 911 officials said.