GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person is dead following an accident in Grafton.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department, a call of a tree down followed shortly by a motor vehicle accident with injury was reported at approximately 7 a.m. on Friday.

In that incident, a box truck going southbound on Beverly Pike was stopped by a tree down in the road, and the driver, a male from Pennsylvania, got out of his vehicle to attempt to remove the tree from the roadway, officials with the sheriff’s department said.

Not long after that, a truck driven by a male from Taylor County traveling in the northbound lane struck the tree, which hit the man, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man struck by the tree was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver in the northbound lane was transported via Taylor County EMS for treatment, officials said.

There is no word if charges will be filed in the incident due to it still being under investigation, and officials with the sheriff’s office stated that an accident reconstruction crew will have to work the scene for more information.

Also at the scene were the Boothsville, Flemington and Grafton fire departments, as well as the West Virginia State Police and West Virginia Medical Examiner’s office; the sheriff’s office is leading the investigation into the incident.