UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va. – One person is dead after a dump truck collided with their car in Upshur Couty.

On Tuesday morning just after 5 a.m., deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident on Route 20 in Upshur County near the intersection of Shumaker Road, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

According to the release, a 2022 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound when a dump truck that was traveling southbound lost control and collided with the Toyota.

Both drivers were removed from the vehicles by fire units, but the Toyota driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies said that the truck driver was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Buckhannon.

The names of the people involved in the accident are not being released at this time, but the release did say that the truck driver was driving an international truck.

The incident is under investigation by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department and the Public Service Commission Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division.

Responding on scene were the Buckhannon Fire Department, Washington District Fire Department, Upshur County EMS and the Department of Highways.