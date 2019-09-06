UPDATE: Deputies release name of woman killed in 4-vehicle accident in Monongalia County

UPDATE (9/6/19 4:16 p.m.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the woman who died in the four-vehicle accident on Mason Dixon Highway on Thursday afternoon.

The woman who died was Stephanie Eddy, 30, of Core.

Deputies said the accident is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL (9/5/19 8:52 p.m.):

One person is dead after a four-vehicle accident on Mason Dixon Highway Thursday afternoon, according to a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the release, at approximately 12:15 p.m. deputies from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were alerted to a motor vehicle accident near Statler’s Market.

The accident involved four vehicles including two small sport utility vehicles, an over-sized load hauling a bulldozer and a tri-axle dump truck hauling asphalt, said Sheriff Perry Palmer.

Palmer said that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the accident and no other injuries were reported. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The West Virginia State Police, Granville Police, West Virginia Public Service Commission, West Virginia Natural Resource Police, Monongalia EMS, Cassville VFD, Blackville VFD and Star City VFD all assisted at the scene, according to the release.

The accident is still under investigation according to the release. The Monongalia County Sherrif’s Department Accident Reconstructionists responded to the scene, according to Palmer.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is advised to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 291 – 7260.

There is no further information at this time, stay with 12 News as we will continue to update this story with the latest information available.