MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was confirmed dead after officials say a car went over an embankment in the Smithtown Road area of Morgantown Saturday morning.

According to a 12 News reporter who spoke with officials on-scene, at around 9:27 a.m., crews were called to the site of a single-vehicle accident on Smithtown Road near the split-off of U.S. Route 119/Don Knotts Blvd. Officials said that the vehicle was headed southbound when it drove off of the side of an embankment and fell, colliding with several trees on the way down.

A member of one of the fire crews confirmed the driver’s death to the reporter, who also was able to see the body. The West Virginia Medical Examiner was also called to the scene. No other injuries have been reported.

Officials said that the road is closed at this time and will likely remain closed for several hours while crews recover the vehicle.

The Westover Volunteer Fire Department, the Clinton District Volunteer Fire Department, Monongalia County EMS and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.