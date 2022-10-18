UPDATE: (11:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the death in a crash between a Mingo County school bus and a truck was the driver of the truck.

According to Mingo Central High School, seven students and a bus driver were taken to the hospital. The school says their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Deputies and West Virginia State Police are still investigating the crash.

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK)—One person is dead after a crash involving a school bus in Mingo County.

West Virginia State Police confirmed that a person died in a crash in the Delbarton area.

Mingo County dispatchers say that the crash happened around 7 a.m., and the road is closed at the scene. West Virginia State Police say it happened on King Coal Highway between the Mingo Central High School and the school’s football field.

Matewan and Delbarton Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.