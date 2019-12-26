1 dead after fatal crash in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle has left one dead as a result of his injuries Wednesday night.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, when deputies received a call that an accident had occurred in the Coon’s Run and W.Va. Rt. 19 area, south of Fairmont.

When deputies arrived on scene, they saw a motorcycle in the front yard of a residence, with its driver being ejected during the crash, deputies said.

The driver, Garon Frye, of Mannington, died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident, according to the sheriff’s department.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, and a cause has yet to be determined.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a further investigation into the accident.