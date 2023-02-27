MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man from Bruceton Mills was killed in Monongalia County on Saturday after crashing into another vehicle, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Monongalia County Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. The release did not specify which town or road.

The release went on to say that Joshua Patterson, 44 of Bruceton Mills was allegedly traveling northbound on his 1992 Harley Davidson motorcycle at a high rate of speed and passing several vehicles. Deputies say that Patterson attempted to re-enter the northbound lane when he struck a 2008 Pontiac Vibe from behind.

Monongalia County Deputies and an Accident Reconstructionist were assigned to the scene. They were assisted by Mon County EMS, as well as the Cheat Lake and Brookhaven Fire Departments.

Patterson was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

12 News has reached out to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office for more information. Stay tuned for updates.