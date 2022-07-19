BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle has resulted in one death.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communication Center, an accident was reported on 1:34 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Emily Drive near the old Eat’N Park location in Bridgeport.

The accident was between a motorcycle and a vehicle, and one person is confirmed as dead as a result, comm center officials said.

Route 50 westbound is shut down at this time while an investigation and cleanup of the scene are performed, according to the comm center.

On scene are the Bridgeport fire and police departments, Clarksburg fire and police departments, as well as the W.Va. Medical Examiner’s office.

No further information is available at this time.