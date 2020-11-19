1 dead in Wednesday accident on W.Va. Rt. 250 in Huttsonville

HUTTONSVILLE, W.Va. — One person is dead as a result of a two-vehicle accident on W.Va. Rt. 250 in Huttonsville which occurred on Wednesday.

According to the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police, the accident was a head-on collision between a pick-up truck and a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead on the scene, and the two passengers in the tractor-trailer were uninjured, troopers said.

Troopers are performing an investigation into the incident but are not releasing any information into a cause at this time.

