HACKER VALLEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person is dead and multiple others were taken to the hospital after two vehicles collided in Webster County Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Webster County 911 Center, it happened on State Route 20, Cleveland Road, near Hacker Valley at around 7:30 a.m.

Details of the crash were not released, but the 911 Center did say that multiple patients were transported to St Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon by Webster Memorial EMS for treatment of “varying levels of injuries.”

There was one reported fatality, according to the release.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident, and the 911 center no other information will be released at this time.

The Hacker Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Webster Memorial EMS and the Webster County Sheriff’s Department responded.