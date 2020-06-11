1 flown, 1 transported to UHC following single vehicle accident in Harrison County

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – According to 911 officials, one person was flown to Ruby Memorial via Health Net another transported to United Hospital Center following a single vehicle accident in Harrison County.

911 officials said that the accident occurred just after 7:00 p.m. on Lucas Road in Shinnston.

Fire departments from Shinnston and Worthington responded to the scene alongside Harrison EMS, Bridgeport EMS and Health Net.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time, as well as the extent of each patient’s injured that were sustained.

