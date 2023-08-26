CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — One patient was flown by HealthNet after a vehicle accident in Harrison County on Saturday.

According to Harrison County 911, a single vehicle accident with entrapment was reported on Adamsville Road in Shinnston around 4:08 p.m. on Aug. 26. One person was reportedly flown from the incident.

A cause for the accident and the state of the patient have not been shared but the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Other officials on the scene of the incident include Harrison County EMS, Lumberport FD, Shinnston FD and Worthington FD.

Keep an eye on 12 News for future updates.