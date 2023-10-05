FRANKLIN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A section of U.S. Route 33 near the Randolph/Pendleton County line is closed after a tractor-trailer wrecked in a work zone, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).

The WVDOH told 12 News that the truck was heading east on Rt. 33 around noon on Thursday when it crashed into two pieces of equipment before stopping in a work zone where WVDOH workers were installing reinforced guardrails.

The WVDOH reported that the driver of the tractor-trailer was then flown to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

West Virginia 511 reported that the crash took place just past the Canaan Reserves Wildlife Refuge. The WVDOH said that Rt. 33 is closed as of 4:08 p.m. as crews clear the road but is expected to reopen soon.