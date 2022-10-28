FARMINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – One person has been transported for treatment via helicopter on Friday morning after a vehicle accident on U.S. Rt. 250 in Marion County.

According to the Marion County 911 center, the accident happened around 7:15 on Husky Highway in the area of Farmington.

The 911 center also said one person was flown to the hospital by an air medical service due to their injuries.

Responding to the call included the Barrackville VFD, Farmington VFD, Worthington VFD and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

911 officials did not have any information regarding the vehicles involved or what happened but did say the sheriff’s department was investigating the crash.