1 flown to hospital following structure fire in Harrison County

EAST VIEW, W.Va. – One patient was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital via Aeromedical following a structure fire in Harrison County Thursday evening, according to Harrison County 911 officials.

Officials said that the house fire happened on Philippi Pike at East View just after 7:15 p.m.

Fire departments from Anmoore, Nutter Fort and Bridgeport alongside Anmoore EMS responded to the fire. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department assisted with traffic control.

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time, as well as the cause of the fire.

