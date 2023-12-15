Update: 12/15/2023, 6:34 p.m.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County 911 Media Log has confirmed that one person was also taken to United Hospital Center for injuries following Friday evening’s multi-vehicle accident in Clarksburg.

Original: 12/15/2023, 6:28 p.m.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person had to be flown to the hospital Friday evening following a two-vehicle accident that shut down a Clarksburg road.

According to officials with Harrison County 911, at around 5:43 p.m., crews were alerted to a two-vehicle accident involving three people on Limestone Road. Officials said that all three people are being assessed for injuries and that one of them was flown to Morgantown by HealthNet.

The official said that Limestone Road is temporarily shut down and traffic data from West Virginia 511 shows that traffic is particularly backed up around the intersection of Whiteman St.

The extent of the injuries and the cause of the crash is unknown at this time but the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating this case.

Crews from the Reynoldsville Fire Department, Nutter Fort Fire Department, Stonewood Fire Department, Harrison County EMS, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police and HealthNet all responded to this call.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for updates.