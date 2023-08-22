Update: 8/22/2023, 4:13 p.m.

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 12 News employee has confirmed that Hawk Highway has reopened following a motorcycle accident that took place Monday.

Update: 8/22/2023, 4:04 p.m.

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials have confirmed to 12 News that the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a motorcycle accident that happened on Monday in Lost Creek.

There is no word at this time as to what caused the accident, but officials confirmed that the person that was transported was the rider of the motorcycle.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for updates.

Original: 8/22/2023, 3:35 p.m.

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been flown to the hospital following a motorcycle and Jeep accident in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, an accident involving two vehicles was called in at 3:02 p.m. on Tuesday on Hawk Highway near Front Street in Lost Creek.

When crews arrived, they confirmed that a Jeep and a motorcycle were involved in the crash. HealthNet Aeromedical Services was then called to the scene to transport one patient, 911 officials said.

Hawk Highway is shut down at this time while crews work to clear the road. Crews from the Anmoore, Lost Creek and West Milford fire departments, as well as the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for updates.