CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been taken to the hospital on Tuesday after a vehicle allegedly struck them and drove off.

According to reports from Harrison County 911, on Tuesday at around 6:44 p.m., crews were called to the scene of a reported vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of West Pike Street and 2nd Avenue in Clarksburg just outside of First United Methodist Church.

Upon arriving to the scene, 12 News was able to confirm that a person was lying in the middle of the crosswalk and appeared to be injured and bleeding onto the ground. 12 News spoke with a witness who said that the pedestrian and the driver of the car seemed to be having a verbal altercation when “things got pretty heated.” The witness then said that the driver then struck the pedestrian and drove off.

The make, model and color of the vehicle that allegedly struck the pedestrian have yet to be confirmed by any official source, nor has any description of the driver. The condition of the pedestrian is also unknown at this time. Harrison County 911 officials confirmed that the Clarksburg Police Department is investigating this incident.

Crews from the Clarksburg Police Department, the Clarksburg Fire Department and Harrison County EMS all responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for updates.